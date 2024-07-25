Citroen Basalt Coupe showcased ahead of launch, set to lock horns with Tata Curvv
Citroen has launched the Basalt, an SUV Coupe to compete with Tata Curvv in India’s affordable segment. The Basalt features a sleek design inspired by the C4, a tech-rich interior, and a 1.2-liter turbo engine. Pre-orders are now open at select dealerships.
French automobile giant Citroen has introduced its latest SUV, the Basalt, set to compete in the burgeoning SUV Coupe market alongside the Tata Curvv. Both models aim to establish a new, more affordable segment in India, which has previously seen such vehicles primarily from luxury brands. Some dealerships have already begun accepting pre-orders for the Basalt.