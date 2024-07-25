French automobile giant Citroen has introduced its latest SUV, the Basalt, set to compete in the burgeoning SUV Coupe market alongside the Tata Curvv. Both models aim to establish a new, more affordable segment in India, which has previously seen such vehicles primarily from luxury brands. Some dealerships have already begun accepting pre-orders for the Basalt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Basalt features a distinctive design with a roofline that extends seamlessly to the trunk, emphasized fender flares, and plastic cladding. It shares headlamps with the C3 Aircross but sports a more robust front bumper and a redesigned rear with new tail lights and a faux skid plate. Additionally, it boasts new alloy wheels.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Citroen has drawn design inspiration from its global model, the C4, particularly in the sloping roofline. Pierre Leclercq, Citroen’s Head of Design, stated, “The new Citroen Basalt offers a unique silhouette, complementing the C3 and C3 Aircross in India. It combines the robustness and versatility of an SUV with the spaciousness and efficiency of a coupe. Its proportions blend SUV elements like fender flares and claddings with the sleek fastback style of a coupe. The sloping roofline is a homage to iconic models such as the CX (1974) and the more recent C4." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inside, the Basalt promises a rich array of features, including a vibrant digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and armrests with integrated cup holders and a phone holder in the rear. The headrests provide lateral support, and the vehicle is equipped with Type-C charging ports, wireless connectivity, cruise control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and automatic climate control.

Under the hood, the Basalt is powered by a 1.2-liter three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 109 bhp and up to 205 Nm of peak torque. This engine is available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or an automatic torque converter.

With the Basalt, Citroen is poised to make a significant impact in the Indian SUV Coupe market, offering a blend of style, functionality, and affordability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!