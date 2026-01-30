Citroen Basalt coupe SUV becomes costlier. Old vs new prices compared for buyers

Citroen has increased the price of its coupe SUV, the Basalt. The Citroen Basalt prices have now become costlier by ₹20,000 across the entire lineup. With this, all the variants of the Citroen Basalt have become pricier by ₹20,000. Interestingly, Basalt is not the only Citroen car that has received a price hike, but several other models of the brand too have become pricier.

The latest price revision for the Citroen Basalt, along with other models came in the light of the increased input costs, owing to the reasons like rising cost of critical raw materials, inflation, fluctuation in forex rates, etc.

Besides the price hike, Citroen has also added a 360-degree surround view camera at an additional price, which will be installed to the coupe SUV in the dealerships. The Max trim of the Citroen Basalt has received this feature.

Citroen Basalt becomes costlier by ₹ 20,000

Citroen Basalt: Old vs new price Variant New price (ex-showroom) Difference Old price (ex-showroom) You MT ₹ 8.15 lakh +20,000 ₹ 7.95 lakh Plus MT ₹ 9.62 lakh ₹ 9.42 lakh Plus Turbo MT ₹ 11.02 lakh ₹ 10.82 lakh Max Turbo MT* ₹ 12.08 lakh ₹ 11.63 lakh Plus Turbo AT ₹ 12.27 lakh ₹ 12.07 lakh Max Turbo AT* ₹ 13.35 lakh ₹ 12.90 lakh * The Max trims of Basalt are available with dual-tone colour options at a premium of ₹ 21,000