Citroen Basalt coupe SUV becomes costlier. Old vs new prices compared for buyers

Citroen has increased the price of its coupe SUV, the Basalt. The Citroen Basalt prices have now become costlier by ₹20,000 across the entire lineup. With this, all the variants of the Citroen Basalt have become pricier by ₹20,000. Interestingly, Basalt is not the only Citroen car that has received a price hike, but several other models of the brand too have become pricier.
The latest price revision for the Citroen Basalt, along with other models came in the light of the increased input costs, owing to the reasons like rising cost of critical raw materials, inflation, fluctuation in forex rates, etc.
Besides the price hike, Citroen has also added a 360-degree surround view camera at an additional price, which will be installed to the coupe SUV in the dealerships. The Max trim of the Citroen Basalt has received this feature.
|Citroen Basalt: Old vs new price
|Variant
|New price (ex-showroom)
|Difference
|Old price (ex-showroom)
|You MT
|₹8.15 lakh
|+20,000
|₹7.95 lakh
|Plus MT
|₹9.62 lakh
|₹9.42 lakh
|Plus Turbo MT
|₹11.02 lakh
|₹10.82 lakh
|Max Turbo MT*
|₹12.08 lakh
|₹11.63 lakh
|Plus Turbo AT
|₹12.27 lakh
|₹12.07 lakh
|Max Turbo AT*
|₹13.35 lakh
|₹12.90 lakh
|* The Max trims of Basalt are available with dual-tone colour options at a premium of ₹21,000
After this price hike, the Citroen Basalt is now priced between ₹8.15 lakh and ₹13.35 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants, as compared to the old price range of ₹7.95 lakh - ₹12.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Max trims of the Basalt that are available in both manual and automatic transmission options, can be had with dual-tone exterior shades, but that command a premium of ₹21,000 over the ex-showroom pricing of the SUV.