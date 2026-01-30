Subscribe

Citroen Basalt coupe SUV becomes costlier. Old vs new prices compared for buyers

HT Auto Desk
Updated30 Jan 2026, 12:39 PM IST
Citroen Basalt has received a uniform price hike of ₹20,000 across variants.
Citroen has increased the price of its coupe SUV, the Basalt. The Citroen Basalt prices have now become costlier by 20,000 across the entire lineup. With this, all the variants of the Citroen Basalt have become pricier by 20,000. Interestingly, Basalt is not the only Citroen car that has received a price hike, but several other models of the brand too have become pricier.

The latest price revision for the Citroen Basalt, along with other models came in the light of the increased input costs, owing to the reasons like rising cost of critical raw materials, inflation, fluctuation in forex rates, etc.

Besides the price hike, Citroen has also added a 360-degree surround view camera at an additional price, which will be installed to the coupe SUV in the dealerships. The Max trim of the Citroen Basalt has received this feature.

Citroen Basalt becomes costlier by 20,000

Citroen Basalt: Old vs new price
VariantNew price (ex-showroom)DifferenceOld price (ex-showroom)
You MT 8.15 lakh+20,000 7.95 lakh
Plus MT 9.62 lakh 9.42 lakh
Plus Turbo MT 11.02 lakh 10.82 lakh
Max Turbo MT* 12.08 lakh 11.63 lakh
Plus Turbo AT 12.27 lakh 12.07 lakh
Max Turbo AT* 13.35 lakh 12.90 lakh
* The Max trims of Basalt are available with dual-tone colour options at a premium of 21,000

After this price hike, the Citroen Basalt is now priced between 8.15 lakh and 13.35 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants, as compared to the old price range of 7.95 lakh - 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Max trims of the Basalt that are available in both manual and automatic transmission options, can be had with dual-tone exterior shades, but that command a premium of 21,000 over the ex-showroom pricing of the SUV.

 
 
