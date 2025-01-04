The Citroen Basalt coupe SUV has witnessed a price increase across its range as the initial offers concluded by the end of 2024, reportedHT Auto.
As per the publication, the French automaker has raised prices by up to ₹28,000 for the new year, with the model now retailing from ₹8.25 lakh to ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom).
The entry-level 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol You variant with a manual transmission has seen a hike of ₹26,000, while the mid-range Max turbo petrol variants are now pricier by ₹21,000 for both manual and automatic options, the report adds.
Reportedly, the Turbo Petrol Plus variants, which sit at the top of the range, have experienced the steepest rise of ₹28,000. However, the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated mid-spec variant retains its previous pricing at ₹9.99 lakh.
The Citroën Basalt is offered with two engine choices. The first is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine delivering 80 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The second option is a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine producing 109 bhp. The turbo engine offers a 6-speed manual transmission, providing 190 Nm of torque, or a torque converter automatic generating 205 Nm.
Fuel efficiency remains a strong suit for the Basalt. The naturally aspirated engine achieves 18 km/l, while the turbo petrol manual returns 19.5 km/l. The turbo automatic offers a slightly lower figure of 18.7 km/l.
The Basalt comes equipped with a host of premium features, including LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents. Safety has been prioritised, with the SUV earning a four-star Bharat NCAP rating.
An electric version of the Basalt is also in the works, with test mules spotted on Indian roads recently, signalling Citroën’s continued push towards sustainable mobility.
