Citroen C3 Aircross pre-bookings commence at ₹25,000; deliveries begin from Oct 15

Citroen C3 Aircross pre-bookings commence at ₹25,000; deliveries begin from Oct 152 min read 15 Sep 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Citroen India opens pre-orders for C3 Aircross compact SUV with prices starting at ₹9.99 lakh. Deliveries begin in October 2023.
Citroen India has commenced accepting pre-orders for the upcoming C3 Aircross compact SUV, requiring a token payment of ₹25,000. The pricing for the new Citroen C3 Aircross has been revealed, with the starting price set at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message