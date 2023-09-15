Citroen C3 Aircross pre-bookings commence at ₹25,000; deliveries begin from Oct 15

Citroen India has commenced accepting pre-orders for the upcoming C3 Aircross compact SUV , requiring a token payment of ₹25,000. The pricing for the new Citroen C3 Aircross has been revealed, with the starting price set at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Deliveries for this model are scheduled to commence on October 15, 2023. Notably, the C3 Aircross is the third offering from Citroen designed specifically for the Indian market, following the C3 and E-C3 hatchbacks, and all three models share the same underlying platform.

Customers interested in booking the Citroen C3 Aircross can do so through the company's official website or by visiting La Maison Citroën showrooms located across the nation. The automaker emphasizes that the upcoming compact SUV will boast a localization rate exceeding 90%, which is expected to result in a competitive pricing strategy. In the fiercely competitive compact SUV segment, the C3 Aircross faces significant challenges as it seeks to carve out its own niche.

The SUV locks horns with Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the recently launched Honda Elevate in this segment.

Speaking about the new Citroën C3 Aircross, Roland Bouchara, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India, stated,"The C3 Aircross SUV has received an overwhelmingly positive response since its debut in April 2023. We're pleased to announce the pre-launch bookings of the C3 Aircross SUV and I am happy to share an exciting introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh."

Bouchara added, “This shows our commitment of delivering top-tier offerings in India with high localisation, and it reflects the comprehensive research and invaluable insights gathered from our customers. The C3 Aircross SUV was meticulously designed to align with the evolving needs and aspirations of Indian customers who seek versatility in their driving experiences. We are confident that this vehicle will find its unique place in their hearts and home."

The Citroen C3 Aircross is offered in a single variant and is available with two seating configurations: a five-seater and a seven-seater. Both versions are powered by a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine, which has been tuned to deliver 108 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. The engine is exclusively paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of features, the new C3 Aircross comes equipped with a range of features, including a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument console, electrically adjustable ORVMs, TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System), a rear wiper with washer, reverse parking sensors, roof-mounted air-conditioning vents for the second and third rows, and a rear defogger. The SUV offers a choice of 10 different colors, including both monotone and dual-tone options. Additionally, dual front airbags come as standard safety equipment.