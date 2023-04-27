Citroen C3 Aircross SUV launch: Check features, price, specifications here2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 07:38 PM IST
- Citroen C3 Aircross SUV has a 1.2 liter turbocharged petrol engine, with a six-speed manual transmission option
Citroen India launched the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV on Thursday, a sports utility vehicle designed and developed in India. The SUV vehicle will be available for sale in India by the end of 2023 and will come with five seating and seven seating options. The car has unique style associated with the Citroen brand and according to the company officials is manufactured with around 90% localisation.
