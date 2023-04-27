Citroen India launched the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV on Thursday, a sports utility vehicle designed and developed in India. The SUV vehicle will be available for sale in India by the end of 2023 and will come with five seating and seven seating options. The car has unique style associated with the Citroen brand and according to the company officials is manufactured with around 90% localisation.

In the first look, the car appears very sporty, and dual-tone paint highlights the boldness. The car will give tough competition to other mid-size or compact SUVs in India and the price will also range accordingly.

Stylish Design:

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV is equipped with a stylish split-headlamp, grille with the Citroen logo, and Y-shaped LED DRL. The C3 Aircross SUV has a length of 4,300mm and a wheelbase of 2,671mm, which is the best among its competitors in the same segment. It has a ground clearance of 200mm and is supported by 17-inch alloy wheels. In addition to this, there are multiple customization options available for the SUV.

Interactive infotainment system:

C3 Aircross SUV is equipped with a smartphone-friendly 10-inch touchscreen system. The infotainment system has multiple connectivity features and up 5 charging USBs and charging sockets.

Engine and boot space:

The Citroen C3 Aircross SUV has a 1.2 liter turbocharged petrol engine, with a six-speed manual transmission option. The non-turbocharged variant is projected to deliver around 82 PS of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. An interesting part about the boot space of the car is that the third row is completely removable, which frees up the boot space of around 511 liters.

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV price in India:

The company has not revealed the price yet, but in light of its potential competitors, we can expect the price from ₹9 lakh to 16 lakhs (ex-showroom). The car is expected to compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Mahindra XUV300, etc.