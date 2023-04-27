Citroen C3 Aircross SUV launch: Check features, price, specifications here

Stylish Design:

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV is equipped with a stylish split-headlamp, grille with the Citroen logo, and Y-shaped LED DRL. The C3 Aircross SUV has a length of 4,300mm and a wheelbase of 2,671mm, which is the best among its competitors in the same segment. It has a ground clearance of 200mm and is supported by 17-inch alloy wheels. In addition to this, there are multiple customization options available for the SUV.