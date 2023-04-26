Citroen, the renowned French carmaker, is all set to launch its fourth vehicle in the Indian market, named the C3 Aircross. This compact SUV is aimed at competing with the popular Korean models dominating the segment. The C3 Aircross SUV will share the same platform as the C3 hatchback, but will have some variations compared to the global version with the same name. The teaser image released by Citroen suggests that the Indian version will incorporate some of the design elements from the European C3 Aircross SUV.

The automaker has recently released a teaser image of the C3 Aircross SUV, providing a glimpse of its headlight unit and LED DRL setup. These design features seem to be consistent with the facelifted version of the C5 Aircross SUV, which was introduced in India last year. It is also anticipated that the grille of the C3 Aircross SUV will share a similar appearance to that of the premium SUV.

Newly emerged spy shots of the C3 Aircross SUV being tested on Indian roads suggest that the car will be available in a seven-seater configuration. Citroen may also introduce a five-seater variant of the SUV, which could be positioned as a more affordable alternative to the premium C5 Aircross, targeting compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara. The seven-seater C3 Aircross SUV, on the other hand, is expected to compete with premium six or seven-seater SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700.

Moreover, these recently surfaced spy shots of the C3 Aircross SUV reveal some details about its size and features. The SUV boasts a tall stance and a relatively high ground clearance, with large wheel arches that may accommodate 17-inch or larger wheels. The interior is expected to be more upscale than the C3, featuring a large touchscreen infotainment display at the center, a digital instrument cluster, and roof-mounted AC vents for the second and third row passengers, among other amenities.

Under the hood, the C3 Aircross SUV is rumored to be equipped with a 1.2-liter petrol engine, which may be available with or without turbocharging. The non-turbocharged variant is projected to deliver around 82 PS of power and 115 Nm of peak torque, while the turbocharged version could be more powerful by approximately 30 PS and produce an additional 70 Nm of torque.