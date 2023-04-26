Citroen C3 Aircross SUV to revealed in India tomorrow. Here's what all to expect2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 04:57 PM IST
- The automaker has recently released a teaser image of the C3 Aircross SUV, providing a glimpse of its headlight unit and LED DRL setup. These design features seem to be consistent with the facelifted version of the C5 Aircross SUV, which was introduced in India last year.
Citroen, the renowned French carmaker, is all set to launch its fourth vehicle in the Indian market, named the C3 Aircross. This compact SUV is aimed at competing with the popular Korean models dominating the segment. The C3 Aircross SUV will share the same platform as the C3 hatchback, but will have some variations compared to the global version with the same name. The teaser image released by Citroen suggests that the Indian version will incorporate some of the design elements from the European C3 Aircross SUV.
