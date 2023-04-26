Citroen, the renowned French carmaker, is all set to launch its fourth vehicle in the Indian market, named the C3 Aircross. This compact SUV is aimed at competing with the popular Korean models dominating the segment. The C3 Aircross SUV will share the same platform as the C3 hatchback, but will have some variations compared to the global version with the same name. The teaser image released by Citroen suggests that the Indian version will incorporate some of the design elements from the European C3 Aircross SUV.

