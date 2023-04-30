The Citroen C3 Aircross, a midsize SUV, has been unveiled in India to cater to the growing preference for SUVs over hatchbacks and sedans due to their rugged appearance and superior performance. With manufacturers introducing new SUV models in different segments, the C3 Aircross is expected to launch in India in the second half of 2023, offering 5 and 5+2-seat configurations as a rugged and unique SUV. This model is the second of three vehicles planned for 2022-2024 under Citroen's C-Cubed programme aimed at expanding markets abroad. While some details are still under wraps, it can be compared to the Hyundai Creta.

Design

The Citroen C3 Aircross boasts several exterior features such as a sculpted clamshell hood, a stylish grille with the iconic 'Double Chevron' logo, silver skid plates, bumper-mounted headlights with split-type DRLs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch designer alloy wheels.

Meanwhile, the Hyundai Creta sports an aggressive hood and a sleek exterior design, including LED headlights with split-type DRLs, a large chrome grille, silver roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, skid plates, diamond-cut 17-inch wheels, and LED taillights.

Dimensions

The Citroen C3 Aircross measures approximately 4,300mm in length, with a wheelbase of 2,671mm and a ground clearance of 200mm. In comparison, the Hyundai Creta has a length of 4,300mm, a wheelbase of 2,610mm, and a ground clearance of 190mm.

Interior

Inside the Citroen C3 Aircross, you can comfortably fit five or seven people depending on the chosen model. It features a dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, a manual air conditioning system with roof-mounted rear AC vents, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta interior can seat up to five people and comes with a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, leather seats, a wireless phone charger, a sunroof, and a blacked-out dashboard.

Powertrain

Under the hood of the Citroen C3 Aircross is a 1.2-liter, liquid-cooled, turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 108.4bhp and 190Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta comes with a 1.5-liter petrol engine that produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque or a 1.5-liter diesel engine that delivers 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. The Creta offers a range of transmission options, including a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and an iVT gearbox. Standard safety features on both SUVs include airbags, anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control.

Price

In India, the Hyundai Creta is priced between ₹10.8 lakh to ₹19.2 lakh. The starting price for the Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to be around ₹10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).