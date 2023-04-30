Citroen C3 Aircross vs Hyundai Creta: Comparison between SUVs

The Citroen C3 Aircross, a midsize SUV, has been unveiled in India to cater to the growing preference for SUVs over hatchbacks and sedans due to their rugged appearance and superior performance. With manufacturers introducing new SUV models in different segments, the C3 Aircross is expected to launch in India in the second half of 2023, offering 5 and 5+2-seat configurations as a rugged and unique SUV. This model is the second of three vehicles planned for 2022-2024 under Citroen's C-Cubed programme aimed at expanding markets abroad. While some details are still under wraps, it can be compared to the Hyundai Creta.

