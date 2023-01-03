Citroen C3 and C5 Aircross price hike: Here’s how much you need to pay more2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 01:58 PM IST
- After the price hike of ₹50,000, the Shin dual-tone variant of Citroen C5 Aircross now costs ₹37.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ahead of Citroen eC3 electric vehicle launch, Citroen India has increased the prices of C3 and C5 Aircross. The auto manufacturer has announced a price hike of up to ₹50,000 of these models. After the price hike of ₹50,000, the Shin dual-tone variant of Citroen C5 Aircross now costs ₹37.17 lakh (ex-showroom).