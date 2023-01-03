Ahead of Citroen eC3 electric vehicle launch, Citroen India has increased the prices of C3 and C5 Aircross. The auto manufacturer has announced a price hike of up to ₹50,000 of these models. After the price hike of ₹50,000, the Shin dual-tone variant of Citroen C5 Aircross now costs ₹37.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Similarly, the Citroen C3 hatchback has become expensive in the country by up to ₹27,500. The car’s turbo-petrol model will now cost ₹20,000 more, while the NA petrol demands a premium of ₹27,500. The price hike is effective from January 1, 2023.

The latest price rise comes almost a month after the company announced the price hike in December last year. Major auto manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Honda and others have announced a price hike starting January 2023. The decision is aimed to offset the increasing input cost and also comply with stricter emission norms, coming into effect April 2023. As per the new norms, vehicles will need to have an onboard self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels.

Recently, spy images of the upcoming Citroen eC3 were spotted online. The upcoming electric vehicle is rumoured to come powered by a 20-30kWh battery pack. It is expected to have a driving range of 200-250 km on a single charge. Test mules of the Citroen eC3 were spotted at a charging station in India.

In the leaked images, the design of the upcoming electric vehicle looks identical to the ICE C3 with split headlamps and square tail lamps. It is said to come with steel wheels with covers and roof rails along with a dual-tone paint scheme.

Interiors of the upcoming Citroen eC3 may include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system coupled with a digital instrument cluster and power windows. The electric car is also rumoured to come with a height adjustable driver seat.