Citroen C3 and C5 Aircross price hike: Here’s how much you need to pay more

The latest price rise comes almost a month after the company announced the price hike in December last year. Major auto manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Honda and others have announced a price hike starting January 2023. The decision is aimed to offset the increasing input cost and also comply with stricter emission norms, coming into effect April 2023. As per the new norms, vehicles will need to have an onboard self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}