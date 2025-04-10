Citroen C3, C3 Aircross and Basalt Dark editions to debut on April 10. Check it out

Citroen is all set to introduce dark editions for its C3, C3 Aircross and Basalt SUVs.
Citroen is set to introduce Dark Editions of three models in India: the Basalt, C3, and Aircross. The launch is scheduled for April 10, making these special editions  join the bandwagon of Black Edition vehicles recently introduced in the Indian markets. Below is a brief overview of what to expect from the C3, C3 Aircross, and Citroen Basalt Dark Edition models.

Citroen C3 Dark Edition

The Citroen C3 Dark Edition showcases a new black exterior complemented by various blacked-out details. The faux skid plates will feature a silver finish, while the alloy wheels will have a dual-tone appearance. Inside, it offers a black theme with contrasting red stitching on the dashboard, seats, and armrests. The front seats will have ‘Dark Edition’ embroidery alongside a grey insert and extra accessories like specially themed seat belts and cushions will be included.

Citroen C3 Aircross Dark Edition 

Similar to its siblings, the C3 Aircross Dark Edition will feature a black exterior. It will retain the silver skid plates and display bold ‘AIRCROSS’ lettering in chrome on the tailgate. The alloy wheels will also have a dual-tone finish, and the model will feature a black ‘DARK EDITION’ badge. The interior will remain unchanged but will include premium black leatherette upholstery with contrasting red accents, illuminated sill plates and ambient footwell lighting.

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition

The dark edition of the Citroen Basalt boasts an all-black exterior with contrasting elements on the bumper and grille, while the wheels remain unchanged. Inside, the cabin features a complete black colour scheme, replacing the previous black and beige design. It will include contrast stitching on the seats and dashboard. The top variant will offer climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless phone mirroring, a fully digital instrument cluster, power-adjustable mirrors, power windows, and connected car technologies. Anticipate a premium of 30,000 to 40,000 compared to the standard variants.

