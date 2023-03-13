Citroen C3 cost increased again: Check the new price

Citroen C3 cost increased again: Check the new price1 min read . 06:38 PM IST
- After the latest price rise, the Citroen C3 hatchback now comes with a starting price of ₹6.16 lakh (ex-showroom).
French car maker Citroen has increased the price of Citroen C3 in India yet again. Getting a second price hike this year, the hatchback has become costlier by ₹18,000. To recall, the price was increased in January 2023 by ₹27,500.
French car maker Citroen has increased the price of Citroen C3 in India yet again. Getting a second price hike this year, the hatchback has become costlier by ₹18,000. To recall, the price was increased in January 2023 by ₹27,500.
After the latest price rise, the Citroen C3 hatchback now comes with a starting price of ₹6.16 lakh (ex-showroom). While the top-end Feel Vibe dual-tone Turbo model now costs ₹8.25 lakh (ex-showroom).
After the latest price rise, the Citroen C3 hatchback now comes with a starting price of ₹6.16 lakh (ex-showroom). While the top-end Feel Vibe dual-tone Turbo model now costs ₹8.25 lakh (ex-showroom).
To recall, Citroen C3 was launched in India at a starting price of ₹5.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It is manufactured at automaker’s Thiruvallur manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The company commenced its customer deliveries from the La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms last year.
To recall, Citroen C3 was launched in India at a starting price of ₹5.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It is manufactured at automaker’s Thiruvallur manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The company commenced its customer deliveries from the La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms last year.
The made in India Citroen C3 is available to purchase at La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms in 19 cities, namely Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, New Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, and Coimbatore.
The made in India Citroen C3 is available to purchase at La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms in 19 cities, namely Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, New Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, and Coimbatore.
Citroen C3 hatchback is the company’s second model in India after C5 Aircross SUV. It offers the C3 with two engine options. First include a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor which produces 81 bhp and 115 Nm. There is also a 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill that can churn out 109 bhp and 190 Nm. For transmission options the car gets a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT, respectively.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Citroen C3 hatchback is the company’s second model in India after C5 Aircross SUV. It offers the C3 with two engine options. First include a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor which produces 81 bhp and 115 Nm. There is also a 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill that can churn out 109 bhp and 190 Nm. For transmission options the car gets a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT, respectively.
Available features include a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4 speakers, a digital instrument cluster, etc. The automaker is giving a two year or 40,000 km standard warranty with the vehicle along with 24×7 roadside assistance. The new Citroen C3 competes against the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, etc.
Available features include a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4 speakers, a digital instrument cluster, etc. The automaker is giving a two year or 40,000 km standard warranty with the vehicle along with 24×7 roadside assistance. The new Citroen C3 competes against the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, etc.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards