Citroen C3 cost increased again: Check the new price

Citroen C3 hatchback is the company’s second model in India after C5 Aircross SUV. It offers the C3 with two engine options. First include a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor which produces 81 bhp and 115 Nm. There is also a 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill that can churn out 109 bhp and 190 Nm. For transmission options the car gets a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT, respectively.