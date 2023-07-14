Citroen C3 manufactured in Brazil scores zero stars in Latin NCAP crash test2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 03:24 PM IST
Citroen's C3 model manufactured in Brazil receives a disappointing zero-star rating in crash testing by Latin NCAP. The Indian and Brazilian versions of the C3 may not be identical. The tested vehicle was equipped with various safety features, but the results were still poor.
Citroen's C3 model manufactured in Brazil has undergone crash testing by Latin NCAP, resulting in a disappointing zero-star rating, reported HT Auto.
