Reportedly, the test revealed that the Citroen C3 achieved 12.21 points in adult occupant protection, 5.93 points in child occupant protection, 23.88 points in pedestrian and vulnerable road users protection, and 15 points in safety assist systems.

However, it remains uncertain whether the Indian and Brazilian versions of the C3 are identical, as the manufacturer has yet to confirm this information.

As per the report from media publication, the tested vehicle was equipped with various safety features including Electronic Stability Control, dual front airbags, seatbelt load limiters, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, and seat belt reminders. In the Indian market, the C3 model comes with a set of standard safety features such as dual airbags, Anti-lock Braking System with Electronic Brake Distribution, rear parking sensors, rear door child locks, an engine immobilizer, and a high-speed alert system. The higher variants of the C3 include additional safety features such as speed-sensitive auto door locks, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Assist, a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Citroen C3 is available in three variants: Live, Feel, and Shine. The prices for the C3 range from ₹6.16 lakh to ₹8.80 lakh, with both prices being ex-showroom. The C3 offers two options for its 1.2-litre petrol engines: a naturally aspirated unit and a turbocharged petrol engine.

In terms of powertrain, the Citroen C3 offers two engine options. The naturally aspirated engine generates a maximum power of 80 bhp and a peak torque of 115 Nm. It is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, there is a turbo-petrol engine that delivers a maximum power output of 108 bhp and a peak torque output of 190 Nm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The C3 lineup does not include a diesel engine option.

However, Citroen does offer an electric variant of the C3 called the eC3. In terms of competition, the C3 competes with models such as the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Hyundai Exter, Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.