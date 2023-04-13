Citroen C3 Shine debuts in India, price starts at ₹7.60 lakh1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 05:28 PM IST
- New features on the Citroen C3 Shine are electrically adjustable ORVMs, a rear parking camera, day/night IRVM, 15-inch diamond cut alloys, fog lights, rear wiper and washer, rear skid plates, and a rear defogger.
Citroen India today launched a new variant of its C3 hatchback. The company introduced Citroen C3 Shine in the country. The new model comes with a starting price of ₹7.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered in four different versions that include Shine, Shine Vibe Pack, Shine dual-tone, and Shine dual-tone with Vibe Pack.
