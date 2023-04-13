Citroen India today launched a new variant of its C3 hatchback. The company introduced Citroen C3 Shine in the country. The new model comes with a starting price of ₹7.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered in four different versions that include Shine, Shine Vibe Pack, Shine dual-tone, and Shine dual-tone with Vibe Pack.

The Citroen C3 Shine is the cheapest of all models coming with a starting price of ₹7.60 lakh. While the Citroen C3 Shine Vibe Pack and Citroen C3 Shine dual-tone are priced at ₹7.72 lakh and ₹7.75 lakh, respectively. Lastly, the Citroen C3 Shine dual-tone with Vibe Pack model will retail at ₹7.87 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Speaking on the launch of Citroen C3 Shine variant, Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroen India, said, 'We are excited to launch the new Shine variant of the Citroen C3 with the latest features that customers in this segment are aspiring for. With the new Citroen Connectivity 1.0 now on board the C3, this hatch with a twist will truly be the perfect all-round package for the young and progressive customer in this competitive segment.'

Citroen C3 Shine features

Citroen C3 Shine is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that is said to deliver maximum power of 109bhp and a peak torque of 190Nm. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

The new variant comes with new features like electrically adjustable ORVMs, a rear parking camera, day/night IRVM, 15-inch diamond cut alloys, fog lights, rear wiper and washer, rear skid plates, and a rear defogger. It is equipped with Connectivity 1.0 onboard and comes with 35 connectivity features with the My Citroen Connect app. Also, the Citroen C3 range is now BS 6 Phase 2 and RDE norms compliant.