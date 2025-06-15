Citroen C3 Sport Edition will come with a plethora of exterior and interior updates, but mechanically it will be the same.

Citroen C3 compact SUV is gearing up for a special edition, which is slated to launch soon. The compact SUV segment is one of the most in-demand categories in the Indian passenger vehicle market, but despite being present in the space, Citroen C3 is yet to capture a sizeable market share. The French auto giant is aiming to grab a chunk of the market pie with the upcoming special edition model.

While the exterior and interior of the Citroen C3 Sport Edition will have a host of changes, mechanically, it will come unchanged. In that case, expect the same 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine to work under the hood of the Citroen C3 Sport Edition. This engine is capable of churning out 108.6 bhp peak power and 205 Nm of maximum torque. The transmission duty onboard the special edition would be done by a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Expect the SUV to come with standard safety features including six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, tri-point seat belts, engine immobiliser, ESP, speed-sensing door lock, hill hold, TPMS, and a rear-view camera.