Citroen C3 turbo-petrol variant compliant with BS6 launched in India: Price and other details2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 04:52 PM IST
Citroen C3 turbo petrol engine is powered by Puretech 110 Turbo engine with the ability to produce 109bhp maximum output and a 190Nm of peak torque.
Citroen India has introduced a new turbo-petrol variant of Citroen C3 that is compliant with the Bharat Stage (BS) 6 Phase 2 norms. The new model of Citroen C3 comes with the latest generation Puretech 110 Turbo engine with an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 19.3kmpl.
