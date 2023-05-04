Citroen India has introduced a new turbo-petrol variant of Citroen C3 that is compliant with the Bharat Stage (BS) 6 Phase 2 norms. The new model of Citroen C3 comes with the latest generation Puretech 110 Turbo engine with an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 19.3kmpl.

Citroen C3 price

The new turbo petrol variant of C3 comes with a starting price of ₹8.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has also introduced the Shine variant under the new turbo-petrol model. Here is the list of variant-wise price of Citroen C3 petrol turbo

Feel dual-tone – ₹8.28 lakh

Feel dual-tone Vibe pack – ₹8.43 lakh

Shine dual-tone – ₹8.80 lakh

Shine dual-tone Vibe pack – ₹8.92 lakh

Citroen C3 turbo petrol engine variant features

As mentioned above, Citroen C3 turbo petrol engine is powered by Puretech 110 Turbo engine with the ability to produce 109bhp maximum output and a 190Nm of peak torque.

The new model also boasts of more advanced safety features like ESP, hill hold, engine auto start/stop and TPMS. The hatchback comes with electrically adjustable ORVMs, a rear parking camera, manual day/night IRVM, and My Citroen Connect smartphone.

On the exterior, Citroen C3 turbo petrol engine comes with revamped 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, front fog lamps, rear skid plates, rear wiper with washer, and rear defogger.

Speaking on the launch, Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroen India, said, “We are pleased to launch the new Gen III PureTech 110 turbo engine now with advanced safety features that will delight owners with its practicality and performance for city and highway commutes. The C3 turbo has been in high demand and customers in the past and now with this new generation turbo engine compliant with BS6 Phase II, customers will continue to enjoy the high performance and responsive motor for an exciting driving experience. With the new Shine variant and My Citroen Connect app on board, this hatch with a twist makes for a very appealing and compelling package. We would like to thank the customers who have been waiting for the C3 turbo and we would like to assure them that the vehicle deliveries would start from the middle of May."