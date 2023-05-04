Speaking on the launch, Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroen India, said, “We are pleased to launch the new Gen III PureTech 110 turbo engine now with advanced safety features that will delight owners with its practicality and performance for city and highway commutes. The C3 turbo has been in high demand and customers in the past and now with this new generation turbo engine compliant with BS6 Phase II, customers will continue to enjoy the high performance and responsive motor for an exciting driving experience. With the new Shine variant and My Citroen Connect app on board, this hatch with a twist makes for a very appealing and compelling package. We would like to thank the customers who have been waiting for the C3 turbo and we would like to assure them that the vehicle deliveries would start from the middle of May."