Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift launched in India: Price, features and more

This SUV comes with a DW10 FC diesel engine which has a displacement of 2.0-litres and is a four cylinder unit. It produces 177 PS at 3,750 rpm and 400 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 rpm. Moreover, the four-wheeler is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Citroen India has launched its C5 Aircross facelift model in India at a price of ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom in Delhi). This flagship SUV comes with revamped exterior as well as the interior. It is available in only a single model which is Shine. It gets a dual-tone paint scheme.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Citroen India has launched its C5 Aircross facelift model in India at a price of ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom in Delhi). This flagship SUV comes with revamped exterior as well as the interior. It is available in only a single model which is Shine. It gets a dual-tone paint scheme.
The C5 Aircross would be sold through the La Maison Citroen showrooms of the French automaker which are located in 19 cities across the country. Apart from the C5 Aircross, Citroen is also selling its C3 hatchback in the Indian market.
The C5 Aircross would be sold through the La Maison Citroen showrooms of the French automaker which are located in 19 cities across the country. Apart from the C5 Aircross, Citroen is also selling its C3 hatchback in the Indian market.
Price of Citroen C5 Aircross facelift
This SUV comes at a price of ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom in Delhi). The C5 Aircross would be sold through the La Maison Citroen showrooms of the French automaker which are located in 19 cities across the country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Price of Citroen C5 Aircross facelift
This SUV comes at a price of ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom in Delhi). The C5 Aircross would be sold through the La Maison Citroen showrooms of the French automaker which are located in 19 cities across the country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Powertrain of Citroen C5 Aircross facelift
The automaker has made no changes in the gearbox or engine. This SUV comes with a DW10 FC diesel engine which has a displacement of 2.0-litres and is a four cylinder unit. It produces 177 PS at 3,750 rpm and 400 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 rpm. Moreover, the four-wheeler is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Powertrain of Citroen C5 Aircross facelift
The automaker has made no changes in the gearbox or engine. This SUV comes with a DW10 FC diesel engine which has a displacement of 2.0-litres and is a four cylinder unit. It produces 177 PS at 3,750 rpm and 400 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 rpm. Moreover, the four-wheeler is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Exterior of Citroen C5 Aircross facelift
There are plenty of changes to the exterior. The all new SUV from Citroen gets a new front-end design with re-designed front bumper and headlamps. They give this car a more sporty look. Moreover, the LED Daytime running lamps integrate with the chrome strips in the grille. The rear LED tail lamps have a 3D effect. There are new 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels on the sides. Overall, the SUV looks more modern and sharp than the model it has replaced.
Exterior of Citroen C5 Aircross facelift
There are plenty of changes to the exterior. The all new SUV from Citroen gets a new front-end design with re-designed front bumper and headlamps. They give this car a more sporty look. Moreover, the LED Daytime running lamps integrate with the chrome strips in the grille. The rear LED tail lamps have a 3D effect. There are new 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels on the sides. Overall, the SUV looks more modern and sharp than the model it has replaced.
Interior of Citroen C5 Aircross facelift
The C5 Aircross facelift gets a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There are gloss black and chrome highlights throughout the interior. The French automaker has added new gear shifter and driver mode buttons.
The C5 Aircross facelift gets a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There are gloss black and chrome highlights throughout the interior. The French automaker has added new gear shifter and driver mode buttons.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This SUV continues to come with a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, comfort seats and a hands-free tailgate. Additionally, it gets dual-climate control, wireless charger, electric parking brake, hill start assist, keyless entry and start, hill descent control, rear parking camera with top-down view, blind spot monitoring system and more.
This SUV continues to come with a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, comfort seats and a hands-free tailgate. Additionally, it gets dual-climate control, wireless charger, electric parking brake, hill start assist, keyless entry and start, hill descent control, rear parking camera with top-down view, blind spot monitoring system and more.