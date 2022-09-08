Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift launched in India: Price, features and more

Exterior of Citroen C5 Aircross facelift

There are plenty of changes to the exterior. The all new SUV from Citroen gets a new front-end design with re-designed front bumper and headlamps. They give this car a more sporty look. Moreover, the LED Daytime running lamps integrate with the chrome strips in the grille. The rear LED tail lamps have a 3D effect. There are new 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels on the sides. Overall, the SUV looks more modern and sharp than the model it has replaced.