Citroen C5 Aircross facelift to launch in India soon: What to expect

Mechanically, the C5 Aircross would not get much updates and will continue with the existing 2.0-litre diesel engine. The SUV develops 174bhp and 400 Nm of torque. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The facelift model of this four-wheeler is expected to make its debut this month.
The French automaker, Citroen has released the first teaser of the C5 Aircross facelift. This SUV was launched globally earlier this year except in India. Citroen made its debut in India last year with the C5 Aircross. The upcoming facelift model of SUV will get a redesigned front grille with single-piece headlamps.
Talking about the design of this upcoming SUV, the C5 Aircross would get a redesigned front grille with single piece headlamps. The fog lamps are likely to be given a miss while the fore and aft bumpers woll be worked again with wider air inlets. Moreover, the SUV is also likely to feature new exterior colours with redesigned alloy wheels.
For interiors, the changes inside the carbon are likely to include an updated free-standing touch screen infotainment system with centre aircon vents placed below it. The upcoming SUV from Citroen could witness a new drive mode select button and a new gear switch replacing the current stalk. Moreover, features like a wireless charger and cooled front seats could also come with the India-specific model.
Meanwhile, Automaker Citroen India, earlier this year increased the prices of its premium SUV C5 Aircross by up to 3 per cent from January next year to offset the impact of rising input costs. The effective price increase has become up to 3 per cent on the existing ex-showroom prices of the Feel and Shine variants of the model, the automaker said in a statement.
A continued rise in the cost of commodities and ocean freight costs had necessitated this price increase of the vehicle, it added. The price of C5 Aircross currently starts at ₹31.3 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The French car, C5 Aircross comes with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The SUV develops 174bhp and 400 Nm of torque and it is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
