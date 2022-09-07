Citroen C5 Aircross launch in India today: Expected design and price

Citroen C5 Aircross is expected to come with a starting price range of ₹33-34 Lakh for the facelift version. While the pre-facelift version is said to carry a starting price of ₹32.24 Lakh.
Citroen India is set to launch its next flagship SUV in India today. The company will unveil Citroen C5 Aircross premium SUV with updated exterior, interior and safety features. It will succeed the Citroen C3 that was launched in July this year. The upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross is likely to cost more than the predecessor.
According to online reports, the SUV is expected to come with a starting price range of ₹33-34 Lakh for the facelift version. While the pre-facelift version is said to carry a starting price of ₹32.24 Lakh.
Citroen C5 Aircross: Expected design
Citroen C5 Aircross is said to come with new front bumpers, new headlights and a redesigned front grill. The air tanks are likely to be placed lower than the previous model. On the rear, Citroen C5 Aircross will feature new LED tail light units having new refined design and graphics.
Changes that are coming to the interior of the Citroen C5 Aircross include a new interior theme and a new dashboard design. The flagship SUV is said to feature a large touchscreen infotainment system and may also offer smartphone connectivity. The SUV may also come with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The company is also expected to update the digital instrument cluster with a new layout.
The upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is likely to come with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). It may offer features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure assist, reverse assist, brake assist and collision alert. The SUV is said to come powered by a 4-cylinder 2.0 litre turbocharged engine, which is said to offer 174.5 bhp and 400nm torque. The engine is rumoured to come coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission.
