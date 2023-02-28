Citroen E-C3 EV debuts in India with a higher price tag than Tiago EV: Details
- The E-C3 bears a striking resemblance to the standard C3 model. It features an 'e' badge to differentiate itself as an electric vehicle. The car's dimensions are identical to its internal combustion engine (ICE) version.
Citroen, the French automaker, has introduced its maiden electric vehicle in India, the E-C3 EV, at the beginning of this year. The starting price of the E-C3 EV is set at ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will be available in four variants: Live, Feel, Feel Vibe Pack, and Feel dual-tone Vibe Pack.
