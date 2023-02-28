Citroen E-C3 EV debuts in India with a higher price tag than Tiago EV: Details

Citroen, the French automaker, has introduced its maiden electric vehicle in India, the E-C3 EV, at the beginning of this year. The starting price of the E-C3 EV is set at ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will be available in four variants: Live, Feel, Feel Vibe Pack, and Feel dual-tone Vibe Pack.

The top-spec version of the E-C3 EV will cost ₹12.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the E-C3, an electric hatchback based on the C3 internal combustion engine version, are expected to commence within the next few days.

At its price range, the Citroen E-C3 will compete against the Tata Tigor EV. Although the Tiago EV was initially considered as its main competitor, the E-C3 is considerably more expensive. In contrast, the Tiago EV, which is the most economical electric car in India, has a top-end price of ₹12 lakh.

In terms of design, the E-C3 bears a striking resemblance to the standard C3 model. It features an 'e' badge to differentiate itself as an electric vehicle. The car's dimensions are identical to its internal combustion engine (ICE) version.

Equipped with a 29.2 kWh battery pack, the Citroen E-C3 EV boasts a claimed range of 320 kms on a single charge. Its electric motor can produce 57 PS of peak power and 143 Nm of maximum torque. The EV can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 6.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 107 kmph. The battery pack supports DC fast charging, which can charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 57 minutes. Charging the battery pack from 10 to 100 percent using a 15A power socket would take 10.5 hours.

Apart from a few minor adjustments, the interior of the E-C3 is identical to that of the C3 model. It features a three-spoke flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

View Full Image Additionally, the infotainment system offers more than 35 connected car features. (Citroen)

Additionally, the infotainment system offers more than 35 connected car features. The manual gear lever has been replaced by drive selector switches in the EV.