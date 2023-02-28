Citroen E-C3 EV debuts in India with a higher price tag than Tiago EV: Details

Equipped with a 29.2 kWh battery pack, the Citroen E-C3 EV boasts a claimed range of 320 kms on a single charge. Its electric motor can produce 57 PS of peak power and 143 Nm of maximum torque. The EV can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 6.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 107 kmph. The battery pack supports DC fast charging, which can charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 57 minutes. Charging the battery pack from 10 to 100 percent using a 15A power socket would take 10.5 hours.