Citroen E-C3 vs Tiago EV, Tigor EV: Which is a better EV option?

Citroen's launch of its first EV in India, the E-C3 electric hatchback with SUV styling, has expanded the range of affordable EVs in the country, which also includes the Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV. With an introductory price of ₹11.50 lakh, the E-C3's pricing puts it in competition with the Tigor EV rather than the Tiago EV for the title of India's most affordable electric vehicle.

Here is a brief comparison of the pricing structures for three models that are ideal for those seeking an affordable electric vehicle:

The starting price of the Citroen E-C3 is ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it pricier than most of the variants of the Tata Tiago EV. Meanwhile, the Tata Tiago EV remains the most affordable electric car in India, with a starting price of ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) after the introductory prices were discontinued earlier this year. Only the top-end versions of the Tiago EV with 7.2 kW chargers are more expensive than the entry-level variant of the Citroen E-C3.

The Citroen E-C3 is available in four different variants: Live, Feel, Feel Vibe Pack, and the top-end dual-tone version of the Feel Vibe Pack. Similarly, Tata Motors offers the Tigor EV sedan in four different variants: XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux. When comparing variant to variant, it appears that the E-C3 is a more cost-effective option than the Tigor EV.

The Tata Tigor EV has a starting price of ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is almost ₹1 lakh more expensive than the base variant of the Citroen E-C3. The top-end variant of the Tigor EV, priced at ₹13.75 lakh (ex-showroom), is approximately ₹1.32 lakh more expensive. Despite having a slightly smaller battery pack, the Tigor EV provides a similar range to the Citroen E-C3. Additionally, both EVs come equipped with a 3.3 kW charger that can fully charge the vehicle within an hour using a DC fast charger.