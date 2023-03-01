Citroen E-C3 vs Tiago EV, Tigor EV: Which is a better EV option?
- The starting price of the Citroen E-C3 is ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it pricier than most of the variants of the Tata Tiago EV. Meanwhile, the Tata Tiago EV remains the most affordable electric car in India, with a starting price of ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) after the introductory prices were discontinued earlier this year.
Citroen's launch of its first EV in India, the E-C3 electric hatchback with SUV styling, has expanded the range of affordable EVs in the country, which also includes the Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV. With an introductory price of ₹11.50 lakh, the E-C3's pricing puts it in competition with the Tigor EV rather than the Tiago EV for the title of India's most affordable electric vehicle.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×