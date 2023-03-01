Citroen E-C3 vs Tiago EV, Tigor EV: Which is a better EV option?

The starting price of the Citroen E-C3 is ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it pricier than most of the variants of the Tata Tiago EV. Meanwhile, the Tata Tiago EV remains the most affordable electric car in India, with a starting price of ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) after the introductory prices were discontinued earlier this year. Only the top-end versions of the Tiago EV with 7.2 kW chargers are more expensive than the entry-level variant of the Citroen E-C3.

