Citroen E-C3 vs Tiago EV, Tigor EV: Which is a better EV option?

Citroen's launch of its first EV in India, the E-C3 electric hatchback with SUV styling, has expanded the range of affordable EVs in the country, which also includes the Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV. With an introductory price of ₹11.50 lakh, the E-C3's pricing puts it in competition with the Tigor EV rather than the Tiago EV for the title of India's most affordable electric vehicle.
Citroen's launch of its first EV in India, the E-C3 electric hatchback with SUV styling, has expanded the range of affordable EVs in the country, which also includes the Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV. With an introductory price of ₹11.50 lakh, the E-C3's pricing puts it in competition with the Tigor EV rather than the Tiago EV for the title of India's most affordable electric vehicle.
Here is a brief comparison of the pricing structures for three models that are ideal for those seeking an affordable electric vehicle:
Here is a brief comparison of the pricing structures for three models that are ideal for those seeking an affordable electric vehicle:
The starting price of the Citroen E-C3 is ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it pricier than most of the variants of the Tata Tiago EV. Meanwhile, the Tata Tiago EV remains the most affordable electric car in India, with a starting price of ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) after the introductory prices were discontinued earlier this year. Only the top-end versions of the Tiago EV with 7.2 kW chargers are more expensive than the entry-level variant of the Citroen E-C3.
The starting price of the Citroen E-C3 is ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it pricier than most of the variants of the Tata Tiago EV. Meanwhile, the Tata Tiago EV remains the most affordable electric car in India, with a starting price of ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) after the introductory prices were discontinued earlier this year. Only the top-end versions of the Tiago EV with 7.2 kW chargers are more expensive than the entry-level variant of the Citroen E-C3.
The Citroen E-C3 is available in four different variants: Live, Feel, Feel Vibe Pack, and the top-end dual-tone version of the Feel Vibe Pack. Similarly, Tata Motors offers the Tigor EV sedan in four different variants: XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux. When comparing variant to variant, it appears that the E-C3 is a more cost-effective option than the Tigor EV.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
The Citroen E-C3 is available in four different variants: Live, Feel, Feel Vibe Pack, and the top-end dual-tone version of the Feel Vibe Pack. Similarly, Tata Motors offers the Tigor EV sedan in four different variants: XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux. When comparing variant to variant, it appears that the E-C3 is a more cost-effective option than the Tigor EV.
The Tata Tigor EV has a starting price of ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is almost ₹1 lakh more expensive than the base variant of the Citroen E-C3. The top-end variant of the Tigor EV, priced at ₹13.75 lakh (ex-showroom), is approximately ₹1.32 lakh more expensive. Despite having a slightly smaller battery pack, the Tigor EV provides a similar range to the Citroen E-C3. Additionally, both EVs come equipped with a 3.3 kW charger that can fully charge the vehicle within an hour using a DC fast charger.
The Tata Tigor EV has a starting price of ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is almost ₹1 lakh more expensive than the base variant of the Citroen E-C3. The top-end variant of the Tigor EV, priced at ₹13.75 lakh (ex-showroom), is approximately ₹1.32 lakh more expensive. Despite having a slightly smaller battery pack, the Tigor EV provides a similar range to the Citroen E-C3. Additionally, both EVs come equipped with a 3.3 kW charger that can fully charge the vehicle within an hour using a DC fast charger.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.