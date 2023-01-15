Citroen eC3 official video teased, may launch in India soon

Citroen eC3 official video teased, may launch in India soon1 min read . 12:34 PM IST
- Citroen eC3 will be the company’s first electric vehicle in India. It is expected to come with an affordable price tag with a price bracket starting ₹10 lakh
French automaker Citroen has teased its upcoming electric vehicle – Citroen eC3. The company has shared the first official teaser video of the upcoming car via its official Twitter handle.
“Taking the next step toward electric evolution, the New ë-C3 is coming to electrify your drive," the company wrote in a post on Twitter, sharing the teaser. Citroen has also created a webpage where interested buyers can register themselves for the upcoming electric car. Customers can register their interest here – https://www.citroen.in/register-your-interest.
Citroen eC3 will be the company’s first electric vehicle in India. It is expected to come with an affordable price tag with a price bracket starting ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming Citroen eC3 is said to compete with Tata Tiago.
The Citroen eC3 is the electric version of the C3 that was launched in India in 2022. The hatchback comes powered by two petrol engine options and two manual transmission choices. The upcoming Citroen eC3 is said to have a delivery range of 315km on a single charge. Inside the cabin, the hatchback may feature a 26cm touchscreen infotainment system. The infotainment system may be coupled with a digital instrument cluster and power windows. The electric car will come with height adjustable driver seat. It may also offer support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with voice commands for Apple Siri and Google Assistant.
Recently, spy images of eC3 was spotted featuring an orange hue. The design looked identical to the ICE C3 with split headlamps and square tail lamps. The car may also feature steel wheels with covers and roof rails along with a dual-tone paint scheme.
The upcoming electric vehicle is rumoured to come powered by a 20-30kWh battery pack. It is expected to have a driving range of 200-250km on a single charge. Test mules of the Citroen eC3 have also been spotted at a charging station in India.
