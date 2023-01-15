Citroen eC3 official video teased, may launch in India soon

The Citroen eC3 is the electric version of the C3 that was launched in India in 2022. The hatchback comes powered by two petrol engine options and two manual transmission choices. The upcoming Citroen eC3 is said to have a delivery range of 315km on a single charge. Inside the cabin, the hatchback may feature a 26cm touchscreen infotainment system. The infotainment system may be coupled with a digital instrument cluster and power windows. The electric car will come with height adjustable driver seat. It may also offer support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with voice commands for Apple Siri and Google Assistant.