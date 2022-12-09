Citroen hikes the price of C3 and C5 SUVs: All details

Citroen, a French automobile manufacturer, has joined the other automakers to announce the price hikes of its cars from next year. The company has announced that these new prices will come into effect on both its models on offer in India that includes the C3 small SUV and the C5 Aircross premium SUV. Citroen will increase the prices of these SUVs by up to two percent from January 01, 2023 and would become applicable on fresh stocks.
As per the price hike, the Citroen C3 small SUV can witness an increase in the price by ₹9,000 whereas the C5 Aircross SUV is expected to get a price hike by up to ₹16,000.
To recall, Citroen India has recently launched its C5 Aircross facelift model in India at a price of ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom in Delhi). This flagship SUV comes with revamped exterior as well as the interior. It is available in only a single model which is Shine. It gets a dual-tone paint scheme.
The automaker has made no changes in the gearbox or engine. This SUV comes with a DW10 FC diesel engine which has a displacement of 2.0-litres and is a four cylinder unit. It produces 177 PS at 3,750 rpm and 400 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 rpm. Moreover, the four-wheeler is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
There are plenty of changes to the exterior. The all new SUV from Citroen gets a new front-end design with re-designed front bumper and headlamps. They give this car a more sporty look. Moreover, the LED Daytime running lamps integrate with the chrome strips in the grille. The rear LED tail lamps have a 3D effect. There are new 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels on the sides. Overall, the SUV looks more modern and sharp than the model it has replaced.
The C5 Aircross facelift gets a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There are gloss black and chrome highlights throughout the interior. The French automaker has added new gear shifter and driver mode buttons.
The C5 Aircross facelift gets a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There are gloss black and chrome highlights throughout the interior. The French automaker has added new gear shifter and driver mode buttons.
