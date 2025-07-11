Citroen India celebrates 4 years with festive offers up to ₹2.80 lakh across its line-up

Citroen India has rolled out special celebratory offers across its product portfolio as it marks four years in the Indian market. Customers can avail benefits of up to ₹2.80 lakh on select models, including the Citroen C3, eC3, Basalt, and Aircross. However, no offers are currently available on the brand’s flagship model, the C5 Aircross.

All the offers are mentioned below in detail and are valid until July 31, 2025. Citroen recommends interested customers visit their nearest authorised dealerships for complete details and to check availability.

Citroen C3 offers Introduced as Citroen’s second model for India, the C3 hatchback now comes with benefits of up to ₹1.45 lakh. This offer applies specifically to the MY25 Shine variant and includes cash discounts and loyalty bonuses. The C3 is priced between ₹6.23 lakh and ₹10.21 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant.

Citroen eC3 offers Citroen’s only electric offering in India, the eC3, gets benefits worth up to ₹40,000 on MY23 stock. For MY25 models, Citroen is offering exchange and loyalty bonuses. Priced from ₹12.90 lakh to ₹13.41 lakh (ex-showroom), the eC3 shares its platform with the regular C3 but features an all-electric drivetrain.

Citroen Basalt offers The Citroen Basalt, India’s first mass-market SUV Coupe from the brand, carries the biggest offer among the lineup. Buyers can avail the benefits of up to ₹2.80 lakh on the MY24 Max AT variant. The Basalt is priced from ₹8.32 lakh to ₹14.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

