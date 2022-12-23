Citroen India inaugurates new phygital showroom in Nagpur

Citroen India inaugurates new phygital showroom in Nagpur2 min read . 07:55 PM IST
The entire Citroen India range, which currently includes the new C5 Aircross SUV and the new C3, will be available for retail at the phygital showroom
NEW DELHI :Citroen India on Friday forayed into Central India with the inauguration of ‘La Maison Citroen’ phygital showroom in Nagpur.
“This continues the brand’s endeavours to empower customers with a robust accessibility to its rapidly-growing range of vehicles. The conveniently-located new dealership will make Citroen’s offerings easily-accessible for the city’s residents who are planning to buy a new car," the company said in a press release.
The entire Citroen India range, which currently includes the new C5 Aircross SUV and the new C3, will be available for retail at the phygital showroom.
“In addition to customer-focused, digital-driven sales services, the dealership will also house L’Atelier Citroën to ensure customers have seamless access to a robust range of after-sales services as well," the company added.
“We are thrilled to enter yet another crucial market in the country as the brand continues to extend its presence across India’s vast automotive landscape. The team looks forward to welcoming customers in Nagpur and help them get acquainted with our delightful products - the new C3 and the new C5 Aircross SUV," said Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India.
Vatsa added that the La Maison Citroen phygital showroom concept is designed with customers as the primary focus as it ensures all customers are able to explore the world of Citroen at their own pace and convenience. “To further enhance customer experiences, the brand also offers various vehicle customization options to ensure their Citroen is their true reflection."
L’Atelier Citroen, the brand’s after-sales workshop, offers innovative care and maintenance services for cars in India at customers’ doorsteps. “Among other things, Citroen car owners in Nagpur will have access to services such as Virtual Remote Diagnostics, Genuine Spare Parts availability within 24 hours, 180 minutes-RSA Guarantee, etc. L’Atelier Citroen also offers ‘anytime, anywhere’ access and pickup and drop services to further ease the ownership experience," the company said.
“Innovation, digital experiences, and comfort serve as the foundation of brand Citroen. This tenet comes to life at every La Maison Citroen phygital showroom, including the new one in Nagpur," said Pravin Chandak, Dealer Principal, La Maison Citroën Nagpur.
Chandak added that we are excited to bring this revolution to central India and transform car buying and ownership experiences in the region. “The Nagpur showroom’s arsenal of customer-focused provisions will include a unique High-Definition 3D configurator along with the celebrated ATAWADAC (AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent) experience."
