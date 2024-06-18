Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Citroen India launches limited-edition C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition at 11.82 lakh: Check what's new

Citroen India launches limited-edition C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition at ₹11.82 lakh: Check what's new

Livemint

  • Citroen India has launched the limited-edition C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition at 11.82 lakh. Limited to 100 units, it features Dhoni-themed decals, unique accessories, and design elements. Mechanically unchanged, it offers exclusive merchandise opportunities and combines distinctive style.?

The C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition combines exclusive design elements with Citroën's reliable performance, offering a unique blend of style and substance for fans of MS Dhoni.

Citroen India has unveiled the C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition, priced at 11.82 lakh (ex-showroom), reported HT Auto. This special edition, limited to just 100 units, features unique Dhoni-themed decals, custom accessories, and design enhancements.

As per the publication, exclusive elements include illuminated sill plates, a front dashcam, and specially designed seat and belt covers. Additionally, buyers will have the opportunity to win Dhoni merchandise and a signed glove from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, further adding to the vehicle's appeal.

Despite the exclusive cosmetic updates and added accessories, the Dhoni Edition retains the same mechanical specifications as the standard C3 Aircross.

Expressing his excitement about the launch, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroën India, said, "We are ecstatic to present the 'Dhoni Edition' of the C3 Aircross in a limited run of just 100 units. Our ambassador Dhoni symbolizes resilience, leadership, and excellence—qualities that align perfectly with Citroën's commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. This rare edition pays homage to Dhoni's legendary journey and offers fans a unique chance to own a piece of automotive history. Seize the opportunity to be among the few to enjoy this extraordinary collaboration!"

The Citroen C3 Aircross, with prices ranging from 9.99 lakh to 14.11 lakh (ex-showroom), is available in three trims: You, Plus, and Max. It comes in four single-tone and six dual-tone color options. Standard models feature a 5-seater layout, while higher trims offer a 7-seater configuration with a removable third row.

Under the hood, the C3 Aircross is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine producing 108 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The automatic variant boosts torque to 205 Nm. Fuel efficiency is rated at 18.5 kmpl for the manual and 17.6 kmpl for the automatic transmission.

The C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition combines exclusive design elements with Citroën's reliable performance, offering a unique blend of style and substance for fans of the legendary cricketer.

