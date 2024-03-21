Citroen's e-C3 receives zero stars in Global NCAP rating. Check full testing details
Citroen's e-C3 electric vehicle scored zero stars in adult occupant protection and one star in child occupant protection during Global NCAP testing.
Citroen's latest electric vehicle, the e-C3, has recently undergone testing by Global NCAP as part of the #SaferCarsForIndia initiative, raising concerns over its safety standards. Scoring zero stars in adult occupant protection and only one star in child occupant protection, the e-C3's performance has sparked significant alarm, reported HT Auto.