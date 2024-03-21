Active Stocks
Thu Mar 21 2024 15:59:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.05 2.99%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.75 3.40%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,445.10 0.98%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 421.40 1.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 964.85 2.57%
Business News/ Auto News / Citroen's e-C3 receives zero stars in Global NCAP rating. Check full testing details
BackBack

Citroen's e-C3 receives zero stars in Global NCAP rating. Check full testing details

Livemint

Citroen's e-C3 electric vehicle scored zero stars in adult occupant protection and one star in child occupant protection during Global NCAP testing.

Citroen's launch of its first EV in India, the E-C3 electric hatchback with SUV styling, has expanded the range of affordable EVs in the country. (Citroen)Premium
Citroen's launch of its first EV in India, the E-C3 electric hatchback with SUV styling, has expanded the range of affordable EVs in the country. (Citroen)

Citroen's latest electric vehicle, the e-C3, has recently undergone testing by Global NCAP as part of the #SaferCarsForIndia initiative, raising concerns over its safety standards. Scoring zero stars in adult occupant protection and only one star in child occupant protection, the e-C3's performance has sparked significant alarm, reported HT Auto.

During the evaluation, the e-C3 exhibited poor protection for both the passenger and driver's chest areas, contributing to its zero-star rating for adult occupant protection. Notably, the absence of a side head protection system and Electronic Stability Control further exacerbated safety concerns.

As per the publication, in terms of child occupant protection, the e-C3 received a meager one-star rating due to deficiencies such as the lack of three-point seat belts in all positions and the absence of a passenger airbag disconnection switch. Additionally, the vehicle's interior posed risks to child occupants, with both child dummies experiencing head impacts.

David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation, expressed grave apprehension regarding the e-C3's safety performance, emphasizing its implications not only for Indian consumers but also for emerging markets worldwide. Ward announced plans to address this issue at the upcoming NCAP24 World Congress event in Munich.

Responding to the criticisms, Stellantis, the parent company of Citroen, acknowledged the need for enhanced safety measures. Promising to equip all their products in India with six airbags and additional safety features as standard by the latter half of the year, Stellantis aims to rectify the shortcomings highlighted by Global NCAP.

Alejandro Furas, Global NCAP Secretary General, condemned Stellantis' safety standards, describing the e-C3's results as "appalling." Furas lamented the apparent regression in safety standards, particularly considering Stellantis' predecessor, PSA, was once lauded for its safety initiatives. Urging for swift corrective action on a global scale, Furas emphasized the critical importance of prioritizing vehicle safety.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 21 Mar 2024, 07:02 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Petrochemical Stocks
Bajaj Auto
₹8,631.651.37%
Hero Motocorp
₹4,509.550.67%
Mahindra & Mahindra
₹1,844.61.44%
Maruti Suzuki India
₹11,941.8-0.23%
Tata Motors
₹940.72.57%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App