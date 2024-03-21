Citroen's e-C3 electric vehicle scored zero stars in adult occupant protection and one star in child occupant protection during Global NCAP testing.

Citroen's latest electric vehicle, the e-C3, has recently undergone testing by Global NCAP as part of the #SaferCarsForIndia initiative, raising concerns over its safety standards. Scoring zero stars in adult occupant protection and only one star in child occupant protection, the e-C3's performance has sparked significant alarm, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the evaluation, the e-C3 exhibited poor protection for both the passenger and driver's chest areas, contributing to its zero-star rating for adult occupant protection. Notably, the absence of a side head protection system and Electronic Stability Control further exacerbated safety concerns.

As per the publication, in terms of child occupant protection, the e-C3 received a meager one-star rating due to deficiencies such as the lack of three-point seat belts in all positions and the absence of a passenger airbag disconnection switch. Additionally, the vehicle's interior posed risks to child occupants, with both child dummies experiencing head impacts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation, expressed grave apprehension regarding the e-C3's safety performance, emphasizing its implications not only for Indian consumers but also for emerging markets worldwide. Ward announced plans to address this issue at the upcoming NCAP24 World Congress event in Munich.

Responding to the criticisms, Stellantis, the parent company of Citroen, acknowledged the need for enhanced safety measures. Promising to equip all their products in India with six airbags and additional safety features as standard by the latter half of the year, Stellantis aims to rectify the shortcomings highlighted by Global NCAP.

Alejandro Furas, Global NCAP Secretary General, condemned Stellantis' safety standards, describing the e-C3's results as "appalling." Furas lamented the apparent regression in safety standards, particularly considering Stellantis' predecessor, PSA, was once lauded for its safety initiatives. Urging for swift corrective action on a global scale, Furas emphasized the critical importance of prioritizing vehicle safety. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

