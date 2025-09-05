Citroën Basalt X SUV launched in India with upgraded features and AI assistant: Prices, engine, features and more

Citroën India has broadened its product range with the introduction of the new Basalt X, positioned as a more premium offering in its line-up. Priced from ₹7.95 lakh to ₹12.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the Basalt X brings a number of design updates, enhanced features, and wider variant choices for buyers.

Refreshed cabin and features The model’s cabin has been reworked with a cleaner, more upmarket dashboard layout. Higher trims receive a dual-tone beige and black interior theme, finished with premium materials for a more refined feel. Notable additions include ventilated seats, all-LED headlamps, ambient lighting, a perimetric alarm, and Citroën’s new Cara in-car assistant. This AI-powered system supports conversational voice commands to handle navigation, service history checks, point-of-interest searches, and more.

Variants and prices The Basalt X line-up begins with the ‘You’ variant, powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, priced at ₹7.95 lakh. While the ‘Plus’ trim is available with the same motor for ₹9.42 lakh, or with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol option at ₹10.82 lakh.

Notably, the ‘Max+’ variant is equipped with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with either a manual gearbox ( ₹11.62 lakh) or a six-speed automatic transmission ( ₹12.89 lakh).

Technology and equipment Additional equipment across the range includes cruise control, keyless entry, an engine start/stop button, a leatherette-trimmed dashboard, and an optional 360-degree camera. Buyers can also opt for a new Garnet Red exterior shade.

Inside, the Basalt X offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital TFT display, automatic climate control, and wireless charging.

On the safety front, Citroën has equipped the SUV with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.