Citroën C3 Sport Edition launched at ₹6.44 lakh with Tech kit option: Features, design and more details

Citroën India has unveiled the new C3 Sport Edition, priced at ₹6.44 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in limited numbers, this special edition adds a dose of youthful energy to the standard C3, blending enhanced styling, sport-themed accessories, and a bold new paint option aimed at urban drivers who favour individuality and a dynamic presence on the road.

The C3 Sport Edition commands a premium of ₹21,000 over the regular variants and is also available with an optional ‘Tech Kit’, priced at ₹15,000. This additional pack includes a dashcam and wireless charger, catering to tech-savvy consumers who prioritise convenience and safety.

Sportier Design, New Garnet Red Colour The exterior of the C3 Sport Edition is marked by bespoke ‘SPORT’ decals that accentuate its limited-edition identity. The most striking addition is the Garnet Red paint scheme, introduced for the first time in the C3 range. This vivid new colour enhances the car’s street presence and distinguishes it from the standard offerings.

Further visual enhancements include race-inspired pedals, custom seat covers, and seatbelt cushions, all of which contribute to a sportier cabin ambience. Ambient lighting has also been added to elevate the overall in-car experience, particularly during night drives.

Interior and Features Inside, the C3 Sport Edition features several comfort-focused and aesthetic upgrades. The sport-inspired seat covers and floor mats reinforce its youthful appeal, while the seatbelt cushions offer additional comfort for longer journeys. The ambient lighting adds a layer of sophistication to an otherwise practical cabin.

These additions sit alongside existing features such as an 8-inch infotainment screen with smartphone connectivity, offering a connected and urban-friendly driving experience.

Engine Options and Performance Mechanically, the C3 Sport Edition remains unchanged and is offered with the same pair of petrol engines as the standard C3. The entry-level 1.2-litre PureTech 82 engine delivers 81 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.