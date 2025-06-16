Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / Citroën C3 Sport Edition launched at 6.44 lakh with Tech kit option: Features, design and more details

Citroën C3 Sport Edition launched at ₹6.44 lakh with Tech kit option: Features, design and more details

Livemint

Citroën India has launched the C3 Sport Edition at 6.44 lakh, enhancing the standard model with sport-themed accessories and a new Garnet Red paint. It includes optional tech upgrades and retains the same engine options, offering performance and fuel efficiency for urban drivers.

Citroën India has launched the C3 Sport Edition at 6.44 lakh, enhancing the standard model with sport-themed accessories and a new Garnet Red paint.

Citroën India has unveiled the new C3 Sport Edition, priced at 6.44 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in limited numbers, this special edition adds a dose of youthful energy to the standard C3, blending enhanced styling, sport-themed accessories, and a bold new paint option aimed at urban drivers who favour individuality and a dynamic presence on the road.

The C3 Sport Edition commands a premium of 21,000 over the regular variants and is also available with an optional ‘Tech Kit’, priced at 15,000. This additional pack includes a dashcam and wireless charger, catering to tech-savvy consumers who prioritise convenience and safety.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Citroen C3

₹ 6.23 - 10.27 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Nissan Magnite

₹ 6.14 - 11.76 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Toyota Glanza

₹ 6.86 - 10 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tata Altroz

₹ 6.89 - 11.49 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Hyundai i20

₹ 7.04 - 11.25 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.7 - 9.92 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Sportier Design, New Garnet Red Colour

The exterior of the C3 Sport Edition is marked by bespoke ‘SPORT’ decals that accentuate its limited-edition identity. The most striking addition is the Garnet Red paint scheme, introduced for the first time in the C3 range. This vivid new colour enhances the car’s street presence and distinguishes it from the standard offerings.

Further visual enhancements include race-inspired pedals, custom seat covers, and seatbelt cushions, all of which contribute to a sportier cabin ambience. Ambient lighting has also been added to elevate the overall in-car experience, particularly during night drives.

Interior and Features

Inside, the C3 Sport Edition features several comfort-focused and aesthetic upgrades. The sport-inspired seat covers and floor mats reinforce its youthful appeal, while the seatbelt cushions offer additional comfort for longer journeys. The ambient lighting adds a layer of sophistication to an otherwise practical cabin.

These additions sit alongside existing features such as an 8-inch infotainment screen with smartphone connectivity, offering a connected and urban-friendly driving experience.

Engine Options and Performance

Mechanically, the C3 Sport Edition remains unchanged and is offered with the same pair of petrol engines as the standard C3. The entry-level 1.2-litre PureTech 82 engine delivers 81 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

For those seeking more performance, the turbocharged 1.2-litre PureTech 110 engine produces 108 bhp and 205 Nm of torque. This variant is available with either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission, and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in a claimed 10 seconds. Fuel efficiency across the range varies from 18.3 to 19.3 km/l, depending on the engine and gearbox configuration.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.