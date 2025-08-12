Subscribe

Citroën C3X debuts in India with feature upgrades over standard C3: Price, powertrain and more

Citroën has launched the C3X SUV in India, priced from 7.91 lakh. It features 15 additional convenience, safety, and comfort features over the standard C3, including a 10.25-inch infotainment system and advanced safety equipment. 

Govind Choudhary
Updated12 Aug 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Citroën has launched the C3X SUV in the Indian market with prices starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.25 lakh (ex-showroom), and going up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,19,300 for the top variant, positioning it above the standard C3.
Citroën has launched the C3X SUV in the Indian market with prices starting from ₹5.25 lakh (ex-showroom), and going up to ₹10,19,300 for the top variant, positioning it above the standard C3.(Citroën India)

Citroën has launched the C3X SUV in the Indian market with prices starting from 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom), and going up to 10,19,300 for the top variant, positioning it above the standard C3. The model forms part of the brand’s “Citroën 2.0 – Shift Into the New” strategy and is described by the company as a sport utility vehicle, unlike the C3, which it had earlier marketed as a “hatch with a twist.”

Additional features over standard C3

The C3X SUV incorporates 15 additional features over the regular C3, focusing on convenience, safety, and comfort. New equipment includes the Proxi-Sense Passive Entry and Push Start system, claimed to be the segment’s first hands-free access setup, as well as cruise control with speed limiter. The vehicle also introduces the HALO 360-degree camera system offering seven viewing angles, an auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror, LED Vision projector headlamps, LED projector fog lamps, LED daytime running lights, and LED cabin lighting.

Also Read | Citroën C3 Sport Edition launched at ₹6.44 lakh with Tech kit option

Interior and infotainment upgrades

Inside, the SUV is fitted with a leatherette-wrapped instrument panel and a 10.25-inch Citroën Connect touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also interestingly features automatic climate control tailored for high temperatures, a rear USB Type-C charging point, and 315 litres of boot space.

Engine and performance options

Powertrain options comprise two petrol engines: a 1.2-litre PureTech 82 naturally aspirated unit with a five-speed manual gearbox, and a 1.2-litre PureTech 110 turbocharged version available with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. The turbo variant is capable of accelerating from 0–100 km/h in under 10 seconds and delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 19.3 km/l, as per ARAI certification.

The C3X SUV also sees higher localisation levels in production compared to earlier models, with the company aiming to keep ownership costs competitive in the Indian market.

 
