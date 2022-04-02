Classic Legends today delivered 500 new Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa – the Marathi New Year. The deliveries happened simultaneously across the brand’s 19 dealership touchpoints across Maharashtra and include models spanning the Jawa and Yezdi range of motorcycles.

Classic Legends brought back the Jawa brand in the Indian market in 2018 and built a strong portfolio with the Jawa, Jawa forty two and Perak within one year of operations, not forgetting a robust dealership network across the country.

This was further strengthened by the introduction of Yezdi brand with three all-new models – Adventure, Scrambler & Roadster earlier this year. The brand currently has a network of 300+ dealerships across India and plans to take this number even further to reach out to more and more modern classic motorcycle enthusiasts.

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends, said, “On this auspicious day, we are pleased to add colours to the festivities of motorcycle enthusiasts by handing them the keys to their favourite Jawa & Yezdi models. As we walk towards normalcy after the pandemic, we are enthusiastic about the response that we are receiving and look forward to adding more and more riders to our Kommuniti this year."

