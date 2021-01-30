Classic Legends' Jawa bikes get costlier: Details here

Classic Legends has announced a price hike on all its bikes selling in India. The new prices are effective immediately. All variants, including Jawa, Forty Two and even the new Perak have gotten dearer by up to ₹5,000. (All prices ex-showroom)

Here’s how each variant is priced after the hike:

The Jawa, which sells in two variants has witnessed a price hike of over ₹1000. Both, the Single-Channel ABS version and the Dual-Channel ABS version are costlier by ₹1,064. The Single-Channel variant is now priced at ₹1,77,215. The dual-channel version will now cost buyers ₹1,86,157.

The Forty Two model is also available in both Single-Channel ABS and Dual Channel ABS. Both variants have witnessed the highest price hike among all three models. The bikes are dearer by ₹4,928. The Single Channel variant is now priced at ₹1,68,215, whereas the Dual Channel ABS variant is priced at ₹1,77,157.

The relatively new Jawa Perak is only available in a single variant and it has witnessed a price hike of ₹2,987. The bike that used to cost ₹1,94,500 will now sel at ₹1,97,487.

This is the second time Jawa bikes have received a price hike after the introduction of BS6 compliant engines. The bikes recently announced that they crossed the threshold of 50,000 units since its launch.

Via: HT Auto

