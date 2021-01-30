Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Classic Legends' Jawa bikes get costlier: Details here
Photo: Jawa Motorcycle

Classic Legends' Jawa bikes get costlier: Details here

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The new prices are effective immediately and will be applicable on all variants, including Jawa, Forty Two and even the new Perak

Classic Legends has announced a price hike on all its bikes selling in India. The new prices are effective immediately. All variants, including Jawa, Forty Two and even the new Perak have gotten dearer by up to 5,000. (All prices ex-showroom)

Classic Legends has announced a price hike on all its bikes selling in India. The new prices are effective immediately. All variants, including Jawa, Forty Two and even the new Perak have gotten dearer by up to 5,000. (All prices ex-showroom)

Here’s how each variant is priced after the hike:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Here’s how each variant is priced after the hike:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Jawa, which sells in two variants has witnessed a price hike of over 1000. Both, the Single-Channel ABS version and the Dual-Channel ABS version are costlier by 1,064. The Single-Channel variant is now priced at 1,77,215. The dual-channel version will now cost buyers 1,86,157.

The Forty Two model is also available in both Single-Channel ABS and Dual Channel ABS. Both variants have witnessed the highest price hike among all three models. The bikes are dearer by 4,928. The Single Channel variant is now priced at 1,68,215, whereas the Dual Channel ABS variant is priced at 1,77,157.

The relatively new Jawa Perak is only available in a single variant and it has witnessed a price hike of 2,987. The bike that used to cost 1,94,500 will now sel at 1,97,487.

This is the second time Jawa bikes have received a price hike after the introduction of BS6 compliant engines. The bikes recently announced that they crossed the threshold of 50,000 units since its launch.

Via: HT Auto

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.