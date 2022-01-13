Classic Legends revives Yezdi in india, launches three motorcycles. See prices, features, availability

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Classic Legends has reintroduced the legacy motorcycle brand, Yezdi, to India. The Classic Legends that plays under the umbrella of Mahindra Group, launched three new motorcycles; Yezdi Adventure, Yezdi Scrambler, and Yezdi Roadster, for the lovers of Yezdi motorcycles in India. These motorcycles fit under the beyond 350cc category and are going to compete against the Royal Enfield motorcycles in India. Anand Mahindra, Chariman of Mahindra and Mahindra Group, said that its natural for the group to resurrect brand Yezdi in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I want the bikers to relive this revolution," added Anand Mahindra. The company also aims to export out of India.

"I want the bikers to relive this revolution," added Anand Mahindra. The company also aims to export out of India.

Yezdi Roadster price starts at ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Roadster Dark (Smoke Grey) variant. The Steel Blue goes at ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Roadster Chrome and Gallant Grey are priced at ₹2.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yezdi Scrambler price starts at ₹2.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in Fire Orange colour and the Rebel Red, Mean Green, Midnight Blue colour variants has been tagged at ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Yezdi Adventure comes to you at ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in thw Slick Silver colour option. The higher variant, Ranger Camo, is priced at ₹2.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The bookings are already open for these motorcycles, test rides are also available at its dealership and the deliveries are on too. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Yezdi Roadster gets a 334 cc engine that can generate 29.7 PS power at 7300rpm. The Roadster reaches 29Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. The Scrambler comes with the same engine but gets you a power of 29.1 PS at 8000rpm and maximum torque of 28.2 Nm.

The Adventure too has the similar engine but can generate 30.2 PS power at 8000rpm with maximum torque of 29.9 Nm.

These motorcycles feature LCD display console with all standard functionalities like tripmeter, distance to empty, time, ABS mode and gear indicator. Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation is standard on Adventure. Yezdi Adventure and Scrambler also get standard handlebar-mounted USB and Type C charging points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}