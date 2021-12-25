Classic Legends has announced the comeback of Yezdi motorcycles. The Mahindra Group owned Classic Legends will unveil a new Yezdi motorcycle early next year. The company is expected to launch three new Yezdi motorcycles on January 13, 2022 in India. Pitted against the makers of Royal Enfield, Classic Legends will bring adventure, scrambler and roadster formats in its first launch of New Year 2022. The recent reports claim that these motorcycles will be known as Yezdi Adventure, Yezdi Scrambler, and the Yezdi Roadking.

The bikes are expected to draw power from the 334cc single-cylinder motor seen on the Jawa Perak. The engine generates 30 bhp of power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Classic Legends might fine tune the engine for the likings of the users.

The spy images further suggested that these bikes will feature high suspension, and customized seating arrangement for the adventure trips. The other features of the adventure will be revealed soon.

These motorcycles will be available in India post the launch of it and the prices will be revealed later.

