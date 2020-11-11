Classic Legends sells over 50,000 Jawa motorcycle in 12 months

"As the newest entrant in the Indian motorcycle market, we are proud of what we have achieved in such a short duration. As a relatively recent start-up, Classic Legends has readied a full-scale production facility to support the three models that we introduced as a part of the resurrection of the Jawa brand, set up an unparalleled and widespread sales network; and have ramped up all our operations constantly to meet customer demands," Classic Legends CEO Ashish Singh Joshi said.