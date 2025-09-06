Classic Legends slashes Jawa and Yezdi prices after GST cut

Classic Legends has passed on the full benefit of the GST rate reduction from 28 per cent to 18 per cent on sub-350 cc motorcycles, making its Jawa and Yezdi range more affordable than ever. With savings of up to nearly ₹17,000 per bike, this move has brought several models below the ₹2 lakh mark—just in time for the festive season.

Advertisement

Jawa Motorcycles: Now Under ₹ 2 Lakh Potential customers can now get their hands on the brand’s retro-inspired machines at more attractive prices.

Jawa 42 – Now at ₹1,59,431 (down from ₹1,72,942), saving ₹13,511

Jawa 350 – Now at ₹1,83,407 (down from ₹1,98,950), saving ₹15,543

Jawa 42 Bobber – Now at ₹1,93,133 (down from ₹2,09,500), saving ₹16,367

Jawa 42 Dual-Tone – Now at ₹1,93,725 (down from ₹2,10,142), saving ₹16,417

Jawa Perak – Now at ₹1,99,775 (down from ₹2,16,705), saving ₹16,930

Advertisement

With all key models now comfortably below the ₹2 lakh barrier, Jawa motorcycles are more accessible to young buyers looking for motorcycles that have a retro design but the engine is slightly on the performance side.

Yezdi Motorcycles: Adventure & Retro Appeal Yezdi’s rugged lineup has also seen significant price corrections, making them a better value for money in the competitive mid-size segment.

Yezdi Roadster – Now at ₹1,93,565 (down from ₹2,09,969), saving ₹16,404

Yezdi Adventure – Now at ₹1,98,111 (down from ₹2,14,900), saving ₹16,789

Yezdi Scrambler – Now at ₹1,95,345 (down from ₹2,11,900), saving ₹16,555

Advertisement

Each model benefits from the same 293cc and 334cc Alpha2 liquid-cooled engines, with the 334cc unit delivering 29PS and 30Nm, putting it among the strongest performers out of the two.

Owners Backed by Warranty To complement the new pricing, Classic Legends is offering the Jawa Yezdi BSA Ownership Assurance Programme, which includes:

4-year/50,000 km standard warranty (extendable up to 6 years)

1 year of roadside assistance

Lower cost of ownership thanks to GST benefits on after-sales components

Easy access through 450+ sales and service touchpoints nationwide

This package ensures buyers not only enjoy lower upfront prices but also long-term peace of mind.

Once forced off Indian roads due to stricter norms, Jawa and Yezdi can now make a strong comeback, fuelled by progressive GST reforms and considering that the festive season is right around the corner.