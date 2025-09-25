Clean mobility push: India’s car testing body fast-tracks green vehicle approvals and flex fuel trials
Summary
Automotive Research Association of India (Arai) doubled PLI-Auto approvals in FY25, cleared 350 EV models under PM E-Drive, and tested ethanol blends, as India pushes clean mobility amid rare earth supply shocks.
NEW DELHI : India’s oldest vehicle testing agency, the Automotive Research Association of India (Arai), is stepping up its role in India’s clean mobility push.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story