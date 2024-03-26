For Lamborghini sports cars, combustion engines an opportunity beyond 2030
Lamborghini closed 2023 recording its highest ever sales (10,112 cars), turnover (€2.66 billion), operating profit (€723 million), and return on sales (27.2%).
New Delhi: Lamborghini sees a future for super sports cars with internal combustion engines well beyond 2030, even as the Italian carmaker embarks on electrifying its entire portfolio by 2024.
Next Story
₹8,935.60.31%
₹4,685.3-0.28%
₹1,879.45-0.86%
₹12,336.2-0.65%
₹979.550.66%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message