New Delhi: India's ambitious production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery storage is on the cusp of a transformational moment, with commercial production anticipated to commence by the end of the fiscal year 2024.

Under the aegis of the PLI-ACC Scheme, the ministry of heavy industries recently awarded the responsibility of building 30GWh of production capacity to three beneficiaries: Ola Cell Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ACC Energy Storage Pvt Ltd., and Reliance New Energy Battery Storage Ltd.

Furthermore, the ministry is in the final stages of awarding an additional 20GWh capacity, with a target to achieve 50GWh ACC production capacity by 2030.

The ministry has enlisted the services of Engineers India Limited (EIL) as independent engineers to oversee these projects. Their role will be to monitor and evaluate the progress of the selected beneficiaries.

With prototypes currently in advanced testing phases, the stage is set for a phased rollout of commercial production, scheduled to begin progressively in the fiscal year 2024.

A core feature of the scheme is its unwavering commitment to domestic value addition. All three beneficiaries are actively engaged in the development of ACC technology, which has already reached advanced stages. Collectively, these organizations have invested a substantial ₹2,090 crore to date, underscoring their dedication to bolstering India's manufacturing capabilities.

In line with their commitment to the scheme, Ola Cell Technologies is establishing a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Simultaneously, ACC Energy Storage is making significant strides in Dharwad, Karnataka, while Reliance New Energy Battery Storage is forging ahead with its facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

In a parallel move that signals India's intent to become a global leader in the ACC manufacturing sector, Reliance New Energy Limited has reported the acquisition of three overseas companies specializing in ACC manufacturing.

The PLI-ACC Scheme, initiated by the ministry of heavy industries in June 2021, has a budgetary allocation of ₹18,100 crore. The scheme aims to strengthen the ecosystem for electric mobility and battery storage in the country.

