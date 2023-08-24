Commercial production of ACC batteries under PLI scheme to commence from FY24-end1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:01 PM IST
The ministry of heavy industries recently awarded the responsibility of building 30GWh of production capacity to Ola Cell Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ACC Energy Storage Pvt Ltd., and Reliance New Energy Battery Storage Ltd.
New Delhi: India's ambitious production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery storage is on the cusp of a transformational moment, with commercial production anticipated to commence by the end of the fiscal year 2024.
