Commercial vehicle sales nearing pre-covid levels

"Deferral of purchases over the past two to three years due to a multitude of factors such as revision in the axle-load norms, macroeconomic slowdown, spread of the pandemic, etc. had resulted in significant ageing of the existing fleet on the road, with the average age of M&HCVs and LCVs in FY2022 estimated at approximately 10 years and 5.5 years, respectively, at historic highs. Accordingly, replacement demand would play a key role in spurring sales over the near to medium term," Kinjal Shah, vice president & co-group head, corporate ratings, Icra, said.